How is this possible? Other emails are dated from 1998
@lavanyadeepak something is strange in the header of that email. Vivaldi doesn't find a correct date info and thus takes computer time zero instead. Without checking the header it's hard to say what's really wrong
Thank you for the pointer, @WildEnte Just did a Google search on how to toggle email headers on Vivaldi and found this part. Date was filled blank
Incidentally the server which is sending this notification is Tax Department of the country.
@lavanyadeepak please file a bug report here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97000/how-is-this-possible-other-emails-are-dated-from-1998/2 with the information from this thread (and linking to this thread). I think there should be a fallback for emails with malformed dates (eg using the received date instead). Not sure if there is some good or even standard way to handle such things. Please post the bug number here.
VB-95775 pertaining to this same issue, has been fixed. Look for this bug report number in a future Vivaldi changelog.