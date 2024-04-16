Tiling tab with an e-mail draft deletes contents of the draft
-
- Start composing an e-mail in a new tab and write some text into the body of the e-mail
- Select the tab with the e-mail draft and another tab and tile them vertically (using right-mouse-button menu)
What happens:
the text is lost!
What should happen:
no losing text, obviously:-)
Can anybody reproduce?
-
@felagund
Hi and no, work for me in a used profile.
-
Hm, yes, I also cannot reproduce it on a clean profile. I wonder what causes it. But it does happen:
-
@felagund
I test on Linux but can test on Windows 11 later.
This was not a clean profile I tested.
-
I am on Linux. Indeed that was my hypothesis that it is something Linux-specific. It is late here, I should have included my OS above.
-
@felagund
Same on Windows, tiling work.
Is this maybe a graphical glitch, I would send such a mail to myself. The text is not deleted but you cant see it anymore?
No idea, I will test this on my other Linux system tomorrow.
Good night, mib
-
Oh, yes, it is indeed graphical - when I send the e-mail to myself, the text is there.
I am on multimonitor setup under KDE on Kubuntu 22.04, Plasma 5.27, NVidia drivers, not sure if relevant.