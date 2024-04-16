Focus address bar on browser start
-
Hey everyone,
Does anyone know of a way to focus on the address bar whenever I start Vivaldi?
Right now I always have to click in the address bar to begin typing, which isn't a massive deal, but is kinda a nuisance.
Is there a way to make it so it automatically focusses on the address bar so I can start typing immediately?
-
If you are poised to type (hands on keyboard), then you can simply begin by pressing Ctrl+L to focus the address bar. That's what I do.
It does not answer your question, but I find it to be an acceptable workaround - and much quicker than moving a hand to a mouse or touchpad, place the cursor over the address bar and then click. HTH.
-
I believe there was setting something like "Focus address bar on new tab" but for that god I can't find it anymore in settings. In my case when I start Vivaldi, I got focus in address bar (desired state) however trying to find out why.
edit: Got it. In Settings -> Tabs -> Uncheck "Focus page Content..."