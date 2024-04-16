Block an URL or stop URL as pinned tad
I have a URL that keeps showing up as a pinned tab. No matter how many times I UNPIN &close that tab. My VPN blocks it as a dangerous site. So how can I tell Vivaldi to NOT even look at that URL?
@Susan4me Hi, I'd take a long look at what extensions you have installed first.
What site is this?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/