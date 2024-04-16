Status widget cannot be removed
ShalokShalom
On the newest snapshot, I cannot remove the status widget:
The older, currently stable version, does provide that functionality.
In the snapshot, "Remove from Toolbar" just doesnt do anything.
6.7.3319.12 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)
@ShalokShalom You found a bug - regression in the Snapshot. Please report it. For a workaround, just drag the item out.
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting
mib2berlin
@ShalokShalom
Hi, I can confirm this but you can drag it out of the bar.
You can report this to the bug tracker, but these issues get mostly low priority.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib