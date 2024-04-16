New bug! New Appointments doubled
I entered 1 full-day appointment and 1 time-limited appointment (in my personal webmail Vivaldi calendar) in the browser calendar tab. It was immediately displayed twice in the browser. In the webmail.vivaldi.net calendar, however, it was displayed once as intended. Is this bug known?
Update: I tried another test appointment. This time it wasn't doubled. Will observe...
@Dancer18 Update 2
After closing Vivaldi, restarting system and Vivaldi, the appointments are doubled again, only in Vivaldi calendar, not in webmail calendar.
mib2berlin
@Dancer18
Hi, we had several reports about duplication in the calendar but many are fixed in the snapshot.
Which version do you use?
Appointments meant events or tasks?
@mib2berlin Vivaldi 6.6.3271.55
events
mib2berlin
@Dancer18
Ah, we are at .61, please update and test again.
@mib2berlin .61 seem to be a snapshot. I'll wait for next stable .
eggert Vivaldi Team
@Dancer18 We have had this issue with sporadic duplication of events for a long time. There was however a regression in 6.6 release which increased the likelihood of it a lot. Some complications caused the fix to be delayed but it finally got out in the last minor update which is version 6.6.3271.61 as far as I know.
It should prevent this new increase in duplication but due to before mentioned complications it will not automatically clean up the duplication.
In any case irrelevant of if you have the fix you can safely delete the first event (always shown above or to the left depending on view) from Vivaldi to clean up. The second one is the proper one that is correctly linked to the remote calendar and deleting that one would lead to it being removed on the server as well.
Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you so much for using Vivaldi and taking the time to report your problem, it is most appreciated.
Kind regards
@eggert Thank you for your detailed answer. I managed to update to .61.
First test succeeds. Of course I'll give updates if the issue reappears.
The same event that was doubled is now doubled again.
After Vivaldi update I deleted the first of the 2 entries.
However, they are here again.