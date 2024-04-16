@Dancer18 We have had this issue with sporadic duplication of events for a long time. There was however a regression in 6.6 release which increased the likelihood of it a lot. Some complications caused the fix to be delayed but it finally got out in the last minor update which is version 6.6.3271.61 as far as I know.

It should prevent this new increase in duplication but due to before mentioned complications it will not automatically clean up the duplication.

In any case irrelevant of if you have the fix you can safely delete the first event (always shown above or to the left depending on view) from Vivaldi to clean up. The second one is the proper one that is correctly linked to the remote calendar and deleting that one would lead to it being removed on the server as well.

Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you so much for using Vivaldi and taking the time to report your problem, it is most appreciated.

Kind regards