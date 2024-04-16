(solved) vivaldi not loading my regional health service site
luca247 Translator
hello everybody, i don't know if this issue is related to linux, but i'm on that so will post on here
so, my parents had to retrieve some medical analysis from the county hospital that gave them the site where to go
actually https://referti.aslteramo.it
the site wont load on vivaldi stating that an ssl connection can't be reached or something like that
i had to download opera (sigh) that had no problems at all to do the thing
EDIT : i actually found the culprit, while writing, the privacy protection from invisv, maybe it's worth a look...
@luca247 Site is down for everyone, Privacy Guard or not.
https://www.isitdownrightnow.com/referti.aslteramo.it.html
https://downforeveryoneorjustme.com/referti.aslteramo.it?proto=https
EDIT: Looks like the site blocks access from IPs outside Italy. So it makes sense PG would be blocked too as it usually sets its IP to Germany.
luca247 Translator
@Pathduck good to know then
anyway i was able to do the thing disabling the invisv service, damn healt service...
i guess we can close this one...