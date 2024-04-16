hello everybody, i don't know if this issue is related to linux, but i'm on that so will post on here

so, my parents had to retrieve some medical analysis from the county hospital that gave them the site where to go

actually https://referti.aslteramo.it

the site wont load on vivaldi stating that an ssl connection can't be reached or something like that

i had to download opera (sigh) that had no problems at all to do the thing

EDIT : i actually found the culprit, while writing, the privacy protection from invisv, maybe it's worth a look...