I made a second profile and I'm unable to get the tab bar to show two-levels of tabs no matter what I've tried. It always sticks on one row of tabs

My primary profile shows 2-3 rows of tabs.. after 15 tabs it opens up another row

This second profile just continues opening up tab after tab on the same row, 25+ tabs on one row they just get smaller and smaller

The tab settings are the EXACT same on both profiles.

Tab Stacking is set to "Two-Level"

I CAN set a couple of tabs as a "Tab Stack" and then that DOES put them on a 2nd row - But then I can't drag any other tabs on that row without it becoming part of the stack. I want that 2nd row of tabs to stay permanently open.. but if I click a tab not in the stack the 2nd row disappears.

Can someone help me figure out why it's not creating new rows of tabs even though I have it set on Two-Level?