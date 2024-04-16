Unable to get two-level tabs
I made a second profile and I'm unable to get the tab bar to show two-levels of tabs no matter what I've tried. It always sticks on one row of tabs
My primary profile shows 2-3 rows of tabs.. after 15 tabs it opens up another row
This second profile just continues opening up tab after tab on the same row, 25+ tabs on one row they just get smaller and smaller
The tab settings are the EXACT same on both profiles.
Tab Stacking is set to "Two-Level"
I CAN set a couple of tabs as a "Tab Stack" and then that DOES put them on a 2nd row - But then I can't drag any other tabs on that row without it becoming part of the stack. I want that 2nd row of tabs to stay permanently open.. but if I click a tab not in the stack the 2nd row disappears.
Can someone help me figure out why it's not creating new rows of tabs even though I have it set on Two-Level?
mib2berlin
@Azukaz
Hi, the two level setting is only for stacks.
Do you use a CSS modification or an extension to create multi row tabs?
Vivaldi does not support this.
Cheers, mib