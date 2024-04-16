Hi!

When I get new email I open it using mail icon on the status bar. When I try to use "trash" button it's not available to click (greyed). I have to open a folder Inbox from the sidebar, open the email I received and then click on trash button to move it to trash.

It seems to be weird that delete option is not available. Button "move to folder" is available and it's possible to move the email to deleted folder.

Do you have the same issue?