Unable to delete an email when opened using status bar mail icon
Hi!
When I get new email I open it using mail icon on the status bar. When I try to use "trash" button it's not available to click (greyed). I have to open a folder Inbox from the sidebar, open the email I received and then click on trash button to move it to trash.
It seems to be weird that delete option is not available. Button "move to folder" is available and it's possible to move the email to deleted folder.
Do you have the same issue?
edwardp Ambassador
@pascalhp I have noticed this on Linux and have opened a bug report for it, VB-105701, referencing this thread. I have linked this to VB-100397 which I submitted for a similar issue.
Which operating system are you using?
I use Mac OS Sonoma, current stable version of Vivaldi. Thanks!
edwardp Ambassador
@pascalhp Thank you. I've updated the bug report, adding macOS.