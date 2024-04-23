Multiple tries required to start Vivaldi - what is happening?
My 10 year old computer has had the problem of Vivaldi failing to start after clicking the icon, often taking 3-5 tries before the program would start. Task manager would show about 10 processes starting that would turn red before disappearing. I attributed this to the computer being old and underpowered and assumed a new more powerful machine would not have the problem.
I bought a new computer (specs below) and am building Vivaldi from scratch to avoid any contamination from something in the old instance that might have caused the crashes on start. I've had the UI set up, moved my bookmarks, notes, extensions and custom CSS over and have been working with it for 3-4 day with no problems at all. I stopped and started Vivaldi so many times during the process. I even started and stopped the program often just to test it. All good; no crashes.
Lastly I started rebuilding my Workspaces (from scratch again to avoid any contamination from buggy files). I made 7 Workspaces with between 30 and 3 tabs each (most less than 5). Up until this point there were zero problems. Then I made a News Workspace with 40 pinned tabs. Upon building that Workspace Vivaldi began the old problem of not starting. Because the problem began after making the Workspace I deleted it but the 'failure to start' problem persists periodically and seemingly randomly.
I have 1 window open on the new machine. After failed starts that finally work the window is in the center 1/3 of the screen and incompletely drawn till I maximize it.
I have 2 windows open on the old machine. After failed starts the windows are in random locations and are random sizes.
Has anyone experienced these failed starts? What could be wrong?
Thank you for any advice.
@g_bartsch Rarely, and not very easy to track. Start disabling the usual suspect switch:
chrome://settings/?search=background+apps
@Hadden89 Thank you.
I made a full system image of my OS drive before (I believe) this started. Can I just restore everything in C:\Users\Garry\AppData\Local\Vivaldi from the backup to restore Vivaldi to that previous working state? Is 'all of Vivaldi' in that location?
mib2berlin
@g_bartsch
Hi and yes, in this folder is the Vivaldi app and the user data.
Did you start from scratch on the new system or did you copy user data from the old system?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Hi mib, yes I built it totally from scratch. Well I moved some files in from my old instance but everything I brought over I thought was innocuous.
I'm going to move the existing Vivaldi files somewhere temporarily and copy the Vivaldi files from the backup into the local folder.
@g_bartsch said in Multiple tries required to start Vivaldi - what is happening?:
moved some files in from my old instance
which files? several ones are not suggested to be copied over. I'd avoid session files too, especially if they have a lot of tabs. Best chances of success are when the source files and destination are of the same exact build version.
@Hadden89 I only moved bookmarks and notes for that very reason.
I also used my custom CSS but that was easy to eliminate as a cause by simply unlinking it.
I'll post some thoughts in a moment ..
First I restored the files from the version of Vivaldi I thought wasn't crashing on start but it does sometimes crash on start.
Then I removed all extensions, removed the link to the customs CSS folder, set the vivaldi://settings/ and Experiments to default and still random crashes on start.
Since this didn't stop the crashing I went further back in the saved versions. I restored the files from two previous saved version and I could make them crash on start too.
I don't know what could be left.
After playing with this for a while I can say one thing for sure and another with suspicion.
- After a failed start the window is always in a non-maximized position on the screen and needs to be maximized.
- The crashes seem to be related to the complexity of the page Vivaldi was on when closed, and thus the page that has to be loaded on start up. Simple pages don't seem to rash but complex pages do.
This is very frustrating ...
@Hadden89 Thank you but unfortunately this didn't solve the problem.
@g_bartsch that's awkard. You might try to setup a standalone and test it a bit for pure research.
It seems that standalone is less prone to encounter inexplicable issues not using a system folder.
F.ex to me sometimes the w11 store apps just fail to start until I reboot.
You might want to collect some crashpads, do a report and then attaching them to the mail you'll get.
@Hadden89 said in Multiple tries required to start Vivaldi - what is happening?:
You might try to setup a standalone and test it a bit for pure research.
Thank you. I'll look into doing this and what is required. I assume from first glance it's totally separate and runs safely on the same system regular Vivaldi is on.
I have some information and updates to share about my troubleshooting that I'll soon post here.
@Hadden89 said in Multiple tries required to start Vivaldi - what is happening?:
You might want to collect some crashpads, do a report and then attaching them to the mail you'll get.
Poking around in the Userdata folder I saw the Crashpad folder and .dmp files and realize I need to file a bug report over this. I thought the problem was specific to my OD machine but now it's happening in my new machine. I have strong reason to believe this bug is not of my making.
I'm at a loss.
To make a long story short I made a new profile and slowly and methodically began building it from scratch.
IMPORTANT! Throughout the process I repeatedly started and stopped Vivaldi to check for crashes on start.
I went to chrome://settings/ (the page with the white background and not the regular Vivaldi settings page) and reset all settings.
I moved a few UI elements in the Address Bar toolbar.
I changed from the default theme.
I created a Workspace and put 10 tabs into it and pinned them.
I created a second Workspace and put some tabs into it.
I created a third Workspace and added tabs to it.
I moved between the Workspaces and tabs a lot.
This very basic instance wasn't crashing on startup.
Then I went through the regular Vivaldi settings and manually set them all like they were on my other machine. I restarted and CRASH ON START!
Aha! I thought I had determined that something in the settings was the cause. This seems very surprising because one would think anything in settings should be safe.
So I copied over the last good profile folder and Vivaldi started right up.
I then began going through the sections of settings trying to generate a crash on start.
Finally after changing some settings under Speed Dial I generated a crash on startup. I thought I solved it! But alas no, I could not reliably repeat the crash on start by toggling those settings on and off.
I didn't go any further.
I am totally puzzled. There has to be some bug in Vivaldi because this build is so fresh.
I hadn't submitted a bug report along with crash dump previously because I just assumed the problem was my ancient machine, but given this is happening on a brand new machine - and since I barely did anything to Vivaldi (no extensions, custom CCS, etc.) - I will now.
I hope this behavior can be corrected. Vivaldi feels very unstable crashing on start like this. Since it's been happening so long I'm probably scared for life and will never trust the browser completely.
My next step is to generate a crash and file a bug report as clearly as possible.
(My laptop with W11 and Vivaldi stable has never crashed on start and it's set up as complicatedly as on this new machine.)
-
@g_bartsch I can't make Vivaldi do anything like that on Win 10 or 11 on any machine. The mystery setting begs to be ferreted out.
-
@Ayespy Yes, this needs finding out. I'm going to generate a crash tomorrow and send the crash log. I've written the report already.
@Ayespy Is there a way I can easily share my settings?
-
@g_bartsch Not that I'm aware of. Back in the day, I sent the devs my settings file for a certain bug, but back then it was a smaller, simpler file (and mail had not been invented yet.)
-
@Ayespy It would be nice if the settings were just in one file. Then people could share them and test different combinations.
-
@Ayespy I should add I have never experienced these crashes on start on my W11 laptop (Stable) or other W10 (Snapshot) desktop.
@g_bartsch That may be an indication that there is an incompatibility between a Vivaldi setting and your new hardware. The first suspect in such a case would be a graphic/video setting and the GPU and/or its driver.