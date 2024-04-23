My 10 year old computer has had the problem of Vivaldi failing to start after clicking the icon, often taking 3-5 tries before the program would start. Task manager would show about 10 processes starting that would turn red before disappearing. I attributed this to the computer being old and underpowered and assumed a new more powerful machine would not have the problem.

I bought a new computer (specs below) and am building Vivaldi from scratch to avoid any contamination from something in the old instance that might have caused the crashes on start. I've had the UI set up, moved my bookmarks, notes, extensions and custom CSS over and have been working with it for 3-4 day with no problems at all. I stopped and started Vivaldi so many times during the process. I even started and stopped the program often just to test it. All good; no crashes.

Lastly I started rebuilding my Workspaces (from scratch again to avoid any contamination from buggy files). I made 7 Workspaces with between 30 and 3 tabs each (most less than 5). Up until this point there were zero problems. Then I made a News Workspace with 40 pinned tabs. Upon building that Workspace Vivaldi began the old problem of not starting. Because the problem began after making the Workspace I deleted it but the 'failure to start' problem persists periodically and seemingly randomly.

I have 1 window open on the new machine. After failed starts that finally work the window is in the center 1/3 of the screen and incompletely drawn till I maximize it.

I have 2 windows open on the old machine. After failed starts the windows are in random locations and are random sizes.

Has anyone experienced these failed starts? What could be wrong?

Thank you for any advice.