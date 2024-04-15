Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Hi:
All my web shortcuts created by Vivaldi have stopped working. When I click on a link it opens a page in Vivaldi and displays the link text instead of opening the page.
