Are our NodeBB based Vivaldi forums here taking advantage of the native ActivityPub integration that other installed bases of NodeBB are?

ActivityPub Federation at this time on NodeBB is on par with that of Lemmy/Kbin/Mbin/PieFed and on the forum front Discourse, with Flarum soon to follow.

You can follow and be followed to/from other Fediverse instances by user or topic and although still regarded as being in a rather alpha state in development it's been widely deployed across most forums I've noticed running NodeBB.

If not, what are our plans for moving this forward and adopting the ActivityPub integration here on our forums to Federate with the rest of the Fediverse at this time?

Thanks!

Many folks aren't actually aware that NodeBB now federates with the rest of the ActivityPub powered portions of the Fediverse, so for convenience and background, here's one current thread discussing the rollout