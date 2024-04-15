A first image to exemplify the problem:

So the problem is that an e-mail message that typically would be a single message ID (the fourth line/message in the above picture) would show the following imap folders in the message view:

and would show 3 Filter ID when using the status bar envelope popup view:

The one that I'm saying it is incorrectly processed, one single e-mail message that is shown in the first picture with the first three lines, shows an entry separately for each imap folder exhibiting only one Filter ID for each one. The one assigned to the Inbox imap folder also shows a different date than the other two. On gmail webmail only a date is showed.. Also, the one assigned to the All Mail imap folder shows as archived even though trying to restore it does nothing and it was never archived in the first place.

I know that gmail imap isn't particularly good but vivaldi behavior did bug out with this message. When received I went and flagged the message as read and then I had two unread messages showing in vivaldi Received view but not in vivaldi Unread view. Had to mark them as read from the Received view.

Any idea what happened and any possible solution without wiping out the account and restoring it?