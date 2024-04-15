I am one of those people who have a zillion tabs, sub-tabs etc. and I am using them actively.

After a crash all of them got cleared. My Workspaces are all empty, which can be quite a big problem given the circumstances.

I am logged in the browser and can see the Sync buttons and the Last sync - timer updating, but there's no way to back up to the last state with the tabs I had and needed before the crash.

Is there a way to do this, or (at least) implement it for the future?