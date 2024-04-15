Can't connect to Vivaldi-mail using WireGuard (Surfshark)
As title says, when using WireGuard I can't connect to my vivaldi-mail. I am not talking about webmail, but the mail function in the browser.
I get the following errors:
15:12:10.150 warn [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Client initialization cancelled
15:12:47.063 error [Mail - imap] Not connected to [email protected] - Attempting to connect
With the OpenVPN-protocol it is able to connect. However!!! Since my connection with OpenVPN is 90-100Mb/s slower than WireGuard, I won't be taking that option for obvious reason. I've already been back and forward with Surfshark the last 2 hours, changing dns, etc, etc, but nothing seems to help. We've reached a point of; "We don't know anymore."
All my other 4 accounts are working, 3 Gmail and one from my isp. It's only my vivaldi-mail.
Anyone here with any tip that might resolve this or kick me to the right direction?
Thanks in advance.
mib2berlin
@jrkl
Hi, I don't have any solutions, just checked my VPN Cyberghost using the WireGuard protocol.
I have only a 50 Mb/s line, no difference to OpenVPN for me.
Do you have a GB connection?
I hope a mail developer steps by to help you.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Heyhey. Thanks for your input. It actually helps. Now I know that another VPN works. I have a 500Mb/s line atm. I hope I get the 1GB this year. Waiting for another provider to plug the line into the wall and hook me up.
@mib2berlin m8, you should remove that image. It has your email address in it. Maybe a moderator can remove it if someone is around.
@jrkl you mean like we can't all tell what your Vivaldi mail address is...?! It's not exactly rocket science.
-
@mossman No you can't know my private adress, plus you are really helpful being condescending. m8. Hats off.
mib2berlin
@jrkl
The mail address is my user account, this is not a secret, all user have one on vivaldi.net.
Thank for hint, I would never publish one of my private mail addresses.
@jrkl said in Can't connect to Vivaldi-mail using WireGuard (Surfshark):
@mossman No you can't know my private adress, plus you are really helpful being condescending. m8. Hats off.
As @mib2berlin says, he was demonstrating his Vivaldi mail account which we all have, including me and you. It is just your user name [email protected].
He was revealing nothing and I was pointing that out, not being condescending. Cool down.
@mossman Maybe you should learn to talk to others. You weren't pointing out anything, except for showing how condescending you are. But I will understand it if you're from the US.
-
@mib2berlin I checked on Windows 10 and it works fine in there. I'm using the application. So it is something within Surfshark, since you can use the WireGuard protocol and the mail.
Pffff... Even though it pains me, I think I should stop using Fedora for a while and go back to Windows. Only been issue after issue so far. Thanks for thinking with me m8.
mib2berlin
@jrkl
My VPN does not support Opensuse Linux, I can setup a connection manually but only OpenVPN and IPsec.
This does not help here.
Do you use an extension on Linux or the app, too?
Some VPN extensions cause issues in Vivaldi.
Vivaldi is much faster on Linux on my systems, this should compensate the slower connection speed with OpenVPN.
@mib2berlin Na, not using anything extra. I import the WireGuard-protocol file and connect. Helpdesk of Surfshark have actually tried to help, but to no avail unfortunately. I still have 28 days left to decide.
I also noticed the VPN being faster on Linux. I have faster download- and upload-speed. I don't know what to do at this point. I'm tired of all the issues I've been having since using Linux, but I'm also having a hard time letting it go. I think I'll remove the partitions tomorrow just to get it over with. Even though the connection was faster on Linux I'll stay in Windows for a bit. Thanks for being here m8.