As title says, when using WireGuard I can't connect to my vivaldi-mail. I am not talking about webmail, but the mail function in the browser.

I get the following errors:

15:12:10.150 warn [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Client initialization cancelled

15:12:47.063 error [Mail - imap] Not connected to [email protected] - Attempting to connect

With the OpenVPN-protocol it is able to connect. However!!! Since my connection with OpenVPN is 90-100Mb/s slower than WireGuard, I won't be taking that option for obvious reason. I've already been back and forward with Surfshark the last 2 hours, changing dns, etc, etc, but nothing seems to help. We've reached a point of; "We don't know anymore."

All my other 4 accounts are working, 3 Gmail and one from my isp. It's only my vivaldi-mail.

Anyone here with any tip that might resolve this or kick me to the right direction?

Thanks in advance.