Hi,

I cannot download documents from my companies document management system anymore.

(Vivaldi on Windows 10: 6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (64-Bit) )

The link to the company internal document looks like this:

http:~.XYZdocSystem.~/getfile.php/9988/B9/AnyDocument.pdf

The UI of the document management systems works otherwise works like it did since ever.

Just the links to the docuements do not work anymore.

In Firefox (124.0.2 (64-Bit)) both the UI and the document download work as expected.

Is there maybe a chance to improve the Vialdi settings?

E.g. savety related settings (because of http instead of https ..).

Thank you for your feedback :=)