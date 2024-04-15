Cannot download documents from my companies document management system
Hi,
I cannot download documents from my companies document management system anymore.
(Vivaldi on Windows 10: 6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (64-Bit) )
The link to the company internal document looks like this:
http:~.XYZdocSystem.~/getfile.php/9988/B9/AnyDocument.pdf
The UI of the document management systems works otherwise works like it did since ever.
Just the links to the docuements do not work anymore.
In Firefox (124.0.2 (64-Bit)) both the UI and the document download work as expected.
Is there maybe a chance to improve the Vialdi settings?
E.g. savety related settings (because of http instead of https ..).
Thank you for your feedback :=)
@Ringel Hi - this is a known bug in Vivaldi since the update to Chromium 122. Downloads over plain HTTP fail, devs are working on a fix.
Possible workarounds until fixed:
- Right-click, save link as.
- Add
XYZdocSystemto
chrome://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure
and enable flag.
It works !:=)
.. and I am happy
Thank you!
@Ringel Try the latest Snapshot -
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/jump-to-chromium-124-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3327-3/
Install as Standalone and run.
Not sure if this will fix downloads for "insecure" local network resources, but try.