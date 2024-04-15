Problem managing profiles
Using 6.6.3271.61 stable (64-bit), I have two profiles/blogs, johnbyde (general purpose) and johndinorwig (for a specific blog). On startup, to access johnbyde I have to use "person 1", don't seem to be able to change that to my name. As johndinorwig I want to replicate all the bookmarks, settings etc and don't seem to be able to do that either. Any ideas please?
@johnbyde you can rename it.
Check internal page
chrome://settings/manageProfile
or
click on avatar in address bar, click on the the profile name, rename it.
mib2berlin
@johnbyde
Hi, "person 1" is not the profile name, it points to the profile 1.
I have two profiles:
Default
Profile Path /home/user/.config/vivaldi-soprano/Default
Local Profile Name Default
Clean
Profile Path /home/user/.config/vivaldi-soprano/Profile 1
Local Profile Name Clean
You can change the profile name, as @DoctorG mention but not the other two.
Cheers, mib
@johnbyde A way to get profile with correct name would be to start in shell as
vivaldi --profile-directory="johnbyde" &
and add/import all needed data,
and same with
vivaldi --profile-directory="johndinorwig" &
Then, after you opened the profile management, rename to desired name.
@DoctorG That's not going to work unfortunately, the profile directory does not use the profile name. Stupid Chromium profile management...
User needs to find the profile dir name first in Help > About.
@Pathduck Thanks, i added the renaming of displayed profile name.
@DoctorG Oh I understand, the commands will create new profiles named "johnbyde" etc. It's useful for creating new profiles with a more logical dir name.
When generating a new profile from the UI the profile dirs will be named like "Profile 1" etc.
@Pathduck I think the main problem is the uneasy editing of settings files. Fiddiling with nested JSON is nasty, iI miss ini files from old Opera 12 Presto.
@DoctorG said in Problem managing profiles:
iI miss ini files from old Opera 12 Presto.
Or just Firefox's profiles.ini... Chromium's profile management is borked and over-complicated, prone to breakage.
Fortunately, I don't use multiple profiles, unless for testing
@Pathduck Full Ack.
@DoctorG
Thanks for resolving the problem.
Regards
John Byde