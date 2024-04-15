Hi. Compressing inactive background tabs using lz4, please do.

And, make a suggestion to the Chromium project, so that they, too, could add it for themselves later.

I think you can save a lot of RAM without affecting browser performance.

There are people who use the browser together with Figma or Photoshop... And, they need only one or two tabs, the rest should not be unloaded from the memory, but simply DROPPED, so that if anything, to continue where you left off, as it is done in EDGE!

Good luck)