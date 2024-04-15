Right now if I want to move emails between folders I either drag and drop, or I right click and get a rather longwinded process of

Move>Move from the inbox to> select from a massive dropdown list of a million folders

That dropdown, for me, is massive, and made more complicated by the fact that for some reason a number of my sub-folders appear to be displaying incorrectly - the parent folder is not showing and instead for many of them where it should display as

parent_folder_name/actual_folder_name

instead it displays as

my_email_address/actual_folder_name

regardless of this, even if I iron that out, it's still quite difficult to navigate to the folder of my choice. AND I can only use this function to move emails within one account rather than to my other account.

What I would like is to be able to type the name of the desired folder rather than scroll to try to find it.

If it were possible to have a shortcut like, for example M for move, and then a popup shows a list of possible destinations with a search bar where I can type the name of the desired folder, that would make the process of filing emails more efficient.

And if this function could allow me to move or copy emails to a subfolder on another of my accounts even better. (Cloning or Transferring the email).

Finally if I were able to set up shortcuts to copy, move, clone or transfer an email to a specific folder that would be amazing.

So for example, any receipts I need to keep, that come to either of my accounts, I currently store in a folder called RECEIPTS on account A. This is a regular action.

If I could press for example Option+R and the email was automatically moved/transferred to RECEIPTS without me having to search or scroll for the destination, and CTRL+R to copy/clone the mail to Receipts, that would be amazing and time saving.

(This shortcut would copy or move if the email was already in the same account, and clone/transfer if the email was currently in a different account from the destination).

I currently have this functionality on another application but I would prefer to move to Vivaldi

I appreciate that might technically be a number of functions in one request. In my head they are one and the same but if I need to break it down into multiple requests I can - perhaps someone more technically minded can help me understand the breakdown though!