easier ways and shortcuts to move emails between folders and between accounts
-
DavyLJones
Right now if I want to move emails between folders I either drag and drop, or I right click and get a rather longwinded process of
Move>Move from the inbox to> select from a massive dropdown list of a million folders
That dropdown, for me, is massive, and made more complicated by the fact that for some reason a number of my sub-folders appear to be displaying incorrectly - the parent folder is not showing and instead for many of them where it should display as
parent_folder_name/actual_folder_name
instead it displays as
my_email_address/actual_folder_name
regardless of this, even if I iron that out, it's still quite difficult to navigate to the folder of my choice. AND I can only use this function to move emails within one account rather than to my other account.
What I would like is to be able to type the name of the desired folder rather than scroll to try to find it.
If it were possible to have a shortcut like, for example M for move, and then a popup shows a list of possible destinations with a search bar where I can type the name of the desired folder, that would make the process of filing emails more efficient.
And if this function could allow me to move or copy emails to a subfolder on another of my accounts even better. (Cloning or Transferring the email).
Finally if I were able to set up shortcuts to copy, move, clone or transfer an email to a specific folder that would be amazing.
So for example, any receipts I need to keep, that come to either of my accounts, I currently store in a folder called RECEIPTS on account A. This is a regular action.
If I could press for example Option+R and the email was automatically moved/transferred to RECEIPTS without me having to search or scroll for the destination, and CTRL+R to copy/clone the mail to Receipts, that would be amazing and time saving.
(This shortcut would copy or move if the email was already in the same account, and clone/transfer if the email was currently in a different account from the destination).
I currently have this functionality on another application but I would prefer to move to Vivaldi
I appreciate that might technically be a number of functions in one request. In my head they are one and the same but if I need to break it down into multiple requests I can - perhaps someone more technically minded can help me understand the breakdown though!
-
@DavyLJones there is an existing (old) feature request that asks for better support of using email folders https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81819/better-support-for-moving-emails-between-imap-folders - vote it up (by liking the first post) and if you think that it doesn't cover the need you have voiced here, add that info to that thread.
Please also note that sorting emails into folders is something people do, but it's actually a quite inefficient use of your valuable time. See the "folders are evil" link in my signature.
In a nutshell, if you have some logic that governs what email goes where, that same logic will hold true when you just search for the email with the same criteria. So sorting an email into a folder is essentially just conducting a search when you don't need it.
I have stopped using folders 20 years ago. I am asked by coworkers to find the emails they can't locate in their folder structure. Usually takes 10 seconds. Folders are evil, and that's why Vivaldi's support is rather poor (BUT Vivaldi is all about choice, so it should still support a folder based workflow better than it does!)
-
@DavyLJones I use labels rather than folders.
I assign labels two ways. The first is by creating a filter that assigns a specific label to any received email that has specific contact information. It's an OR filter with 20 separate criteria included in the single filter (unique contact attributes for 20 of my clients) The second is, for an email I want to share that label that's not included in the filter, I (when I'm in that email or if I've made a list of emails from a search result) I select the label icon at the top of the mail window and assign that label to the mail or mails.
That way, when I click on that label in my mail column at the left of the window, I get all twenty thousand or so emails that share that label. Then I can select the filter critera at the top of the list to see only unread, or no archived, mailing lists or none, custom folders if any, etc. It's like a folder, only faster.
The only thing I use the "move" function for is to literally move emails from one account to another.