Minor update(4) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.6
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes fixes from Chromium upstream.
shaedrashiro
Go onThe black screen still appears when opening a new web page.
mib2berlin
@shaedrashiro
This is only a security update, nothing else change here.
Never saw a black screen, is there a thread about this issue?
Cheers, mib
shaedrashiro
@mib2berlin: Here's the comment I wrote earlier.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/740500
This bug has been around for several updates.
mib2berlin
@shaedrashiro
Ah, these posts are lost every time in such update threads and they get closed at some point.
I am not aware of a bug report or report in the forum lately, you can open a new thread about if you like.
If you still have the screen shot, please add it.
ingolftopf
Beautiful, surreal picture.
Thank you