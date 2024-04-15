Any way to have Google Calendar be the default calendar handler in Vivaldi?
tomgoodell
Vivaldi is my go-to browser. I use Google Workspace for my mail, calendar, etc. Is there any way to make Google Calendar automatically open calendar links? Sometimes when I get a calendar link the only thing I can do is download an iCal file and import it. It seems some other browsers support doing this but I can't find any way to do it in Vivaldi.
@tomgoodell Open
chrome://settings/handlers. Make sure sites are allowed to ask to handle protocols. Visit your Google web calendar and log in. You should get a popup for permission now. If not, check Chrome settings again and make sure the Google calendar is allowed to handle protocols. Might be you have chosen “deny” previously and now you have to remove it to get the popup to “allow” again.