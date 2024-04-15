On any website, whenever I attempt to go fullscreen nothing happens. Checking the console gives me this message:

Uncaught (in promise) TypeError: not granted

I tried looking it up on DuckDuckGo to no avail. I'm not sure what's happening here. Restarting did nothing. The error gives me no other information, and clicking the link to the script in the console does nothing either. Going fullscreen manually with F11 seems to work as expected but when I'm clicking a button to do the same thing the problem occurs.