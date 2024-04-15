Can't activate fullscreen on any website
On any website, whenever I attempt to go fullscreen nothing happens. Checking the console gives me this message:
Uncaught (in promise) TypeError: not granted
I tried looking it up on DuckDuckGo to no avail. I'm not sure what's happening here. Restarting did nothing. The error gives me no other information, and clicking the link to the script in the console does nothing either. Going fullscreen manually with F11 seems to work as expected but when I'm clicking a button to do the same thing the problem occurs.
@roxwize Distro and desktoip/window manager? Window managers in Linux can vary greatly, some (tiling) window managers don't allow apps to resize at all - though I presume you aren't using one of those.
@sgunhouse I'm using openSUSE Tumbleweed with KDE Plasma, X11. This was working previously, this issue only started happening a few days ago as far as I can tell. I don't think my system has been updated since then either.
mib2berlin
@roxwize
Hi, I use openSUSE Tumbleweed too on two devices and can use fullscreen. Do you meant F11 or use F on Youtube, for example?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin He said F11 works while a button in the page doesn't. No mention of in poge shortcuts.
Here's a GIF demonstrating the problem. Not sure of any other hotkeys I can use. I'm using an extension that modifies YouTube's look, but other than that nothing else is different (and again, this issue is persistent across websites on user inputs that toggle fullscreen).
In the middle of it I press F11 to go fullscreen which works as expected, but that's it.
mib2berlin
@roxwize
Hi, some user report Chrome Youtube extensions cause issues in Vivaldi, other extension can break completely.
They can break also anytime after an update of Vivaldi.
Start Vivaldi from a terminal with
--disable-extensions,to test this.
Cheers, mib