Seeking a guide to managing mailing lists
DavyLJones
I just set up vivaldi mail. In the mailing lists folders, it has auto-generated a huge list of mailing lists based, presumably, on loads of old messages in my email accounts.
The names for each list are really confusing and unhelpful and mostly do not relate to anything I actually connect with the newsletters. eg it's full of things like list-id.mcsv.net - within that there are hundreds more mailing lists, some I recognise, some I dont, many are empty.
I havent really worked out how to use this feature and I can see it is meant to make things simpler, but for now it's making it all look a lot more complicated!
I would love any advice on how to make best use of this feature - I watched the video tutorial and am none the wiser!
@DavyLJones see the help on mailing lists here https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/mailing-lists/
You can edit mailing lists in the email section of the settings. Vivaldi uses the list-id tag and other header info for automatic mailing list detection. The settings give you some control over what Vivaldi uses specifically, and also name the mailing lists (using Android right now so I can't check, but right clicking the mailing list in the panel should also give you a renaming option).
As for using this: many emails you get have some mailing list identifier. Move the ones you care about in the important section, leave everything else in other. I have set my unread view filter to not show mailing lists, and every now and then when the mailing lists unread counter is up, I check them out.