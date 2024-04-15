I just set up vivaldi mail. In the mailing lists folders, it has auto-generated a huge list of mailing lists based, presumably, on loads of old messages in my email accounts.

The names for each list are really confusing and unhelpful and mostly do not relate to anything I actually connect with the newsletters. eg it's full of things like list-id.mcsv.net - within that there are hundreds more mailing lists, some I recognise, some I dont, many are empty.

I havent really worked out how to use this feature and I can see it is meant to make things simpler, but for now it's making it all look a lot more complicated!

I would love any advice on how to make best use of this feature - I watched the video tutorial and am none the wiser!