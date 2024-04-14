I use multiple google calendars. Prior to moving to Vivaldi I was using a combination of google calendar and apple calendar. Mostly I liked apple calendar except I could not add attachments (eg event tickets) to my events. So I would have to open google cal to do that. Apple cal would then display a paperclip to show there is an attachment there.

Vivaldi neither offers me the chance to add attachments to nor displays the paperclip, but if there is a file added via google cal, it does display in vivaldi.

I would quite like it if I could also add attachments via vivaldi - is that possible?