Hide specific folders in the dropdown
My Gmail accounts have a bunch of folders I don't really need to see. They are folders set up automatically by 3rd party apps like Boomerang.
My primary mail client is Airmail (for mac). On it I can right click and hide folders I dont want to see, such as these ones. Is there a way to do that in Vivaldi?
@DavyLJones right click the folder you don't need and unsubscribe (which also means those mails are no longer downloaded) and in settings choose to not show unsubscribed mailboxes
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/mail-panel/#Mail_Panel_Settings
thanks @WildEnte - presumably unsubscribe just refers to vivaldi and does not affect anything on the server, right?
@DavyLJones correct. unsubscribe just means that this folder is ignored by Vivaldi, the server is entirely unaffected.
Thank you