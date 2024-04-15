Wish to add a right-click "Jump to folder" button to the search results in the bookmarks panel.
As a user with thousands of bookmarks and a habit of categorizing them. Sometimes I search for a bookmark by impression not only to find it, but also to find a series of sites like it. So I wish vivaldi could add a button to quickly jump to the folder where the bookmark is located, not just tell me where it is but not see the other bookmarks in the folder.
This is the first time I've made a suggestion to vivaldi, can I ask if this will make the developers take notice?
mib2berlin
@sushusiji
Hi, the developer take notice if you post in the feature request section.
You can mark your post and have a moderator move it.
May I don't understand, the folder is selected if it include bookmarks with the search term.
@mib2berlin Hello there, I meant to search for a bookmark name, not a folder name.
Allow me to use firefox as an example.
mib2berlin
@sushusiji
Hm, bad example from me but it doesn't matter, search the bookmark name shows the folder too.
Anyway, I wanted not mess up your request.
Should I flag your post for moving?
I am not sure if the creator can flag it's own thread.
@mib2berlin Yes plz.
@mib2berlin For example, in your screenshot, the name of the folder is "Lachs", but the bookmarks in the folder without the name "Lachs" will not show up in the search results. And what I need is to be able to quickly jump to a folder where a search result is located to see all the other bookmarks under that folder. Not just tell me where this folder is.
mib2berlin
@sushusiji
The folder name doesn't matter but maybe I just don't understand your request.
EDIT: Ah OK.
@mib2berlin If a bookmark doesn't have "sushi" or "japan" in its name or URL, it won't show up in your search results. And if you want to quickly look at all the bookmarks in the "japan" folder to find the one you're looking for, there's no way to do that. You have to step through the folders to get to the "japan" folder.
I'm sorry my previous expression didn't make quick sense to you, I'm not an English user and I've been using deepL to write this post.
