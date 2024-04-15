As a user with thousands of bookmarks and a habit of categorizing them. Sometimes I search for a bookmark by impression not only to find it, but also to find a series of sites like it. So I wish vivaldi could add a button to quickly jump to the folder where the bookmark is located, not just tell me where it is but not see the other bookmarks in the folder.

This is the first time I've made a suggestion to vivaldi, can I ask if this will make the developers take notice?