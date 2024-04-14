Vivaldi fails to start on a Haswell-class laptop in a Wayland session. Using strace , it seems to be hung trying to initialize: libva error: /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/dri/iHD_drv_video.so init failed .

It works if I switch to an Xorg session.

I tried this with an old, old Sandy Bridge laptop and it's fine with both Xorg and Wayland. My guess is that this Haswell related. Does anyone have an idea?