Problem running Vivaldi (stable or snapshot) on Ubuntu 24.04 beta with Wayland
Vivaldi fails to start on a Haswell-class laptop in a Wayland session. Using
strace, it seems to be hung trying to initialize:
libva error: /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/dri/iHD_drv_video.so init failed.
It works if I switch to an Xorg session.
I tried this with an old, old Sandy Bridge laptop and it's fine with both Xorg and Wayland. My guess is that this Haswell related. Does anyone have an idea?
@mdw Try to change each existent setting at
vivaldi://flags/#ozone-platform-hintand restart.
if that does not help, enable override of GPU blocklist at
vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklistand restart.
Thanks for those suggestions!
Sadly, neither setting changed the behavior, in this case.