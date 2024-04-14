No permission for mail services
Hi guys,
Newbie here. Have just installed Vivaldi.
When attempting to set up a Vivaldi email account in the mail client I get a message saying I do not have permission for mail services.
What am I doing wrong?
Thanks
mib2berlin
@burustan
Hi, nothing, Vivaldi use a new reputation system.
The old was a SMS verification, many user don't want this or have no mobil device.
Check: https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system
Welcome to the forum, mib
@Hadden89 Hey!
@mib2berlin Thanks guys. Will keep on trying (with patience) to get used to the new system.
@mib2berlin I understand and support the reputation approach, but this could take a long time to obtain mail access. I was wondering whether 2FA could still be used as an interim measure?
Thanks.
mib2berlin
@burustan
Hi, I am not aware of any workaround.
Be active in the forum, use sync and Vivaldi social media add reputation points.
To my knowledge 10-14 days is the time you need, some user report this.
Cheers, mib
I want a mail account, too. hope there is a place to see my process
@zza Nope. No way to see how it's going. Simply remain an active, contributing member of the community, and it will just happen.
Okay that explain somethings... thanks!
I have a proper account that I use for work stuff but eh have personal stuff in same place was not working well...
The new system seems a more reasonable approach to still keep fending off bot / spam accounts, so hopefully it is working.
On side topic this 'privacy guard' if I understood would be a paid stuff in the future? seems currently only appear on the snapshot version?
@xynynoth Is already a premium service, actually. Should be free only for a month to vivaldi registered user accounts and will likely land in next stable (still must be enabled and linked if wanted).