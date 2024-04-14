Hello.

I like using the RSS Feed to read my articles and blog posts. When I am navigating there and open a new post, I have to scroll all the way down to find the "Open Article" button, which opens it in a new tab.

And if I am unlucky, it is a really long article.

I would like to have a button at the very top as well, maybe in the header section. I prefer reading them on their respective website, instead of the rss feed viewer.