Maehnenwolf
Hello.
I like using the RSS Feed to read my articles and blog posts. When I am navigating there and open a new post, I have to scroll all the way down to find the "Open Article" button, which opens it in a new tab.
And if I am unlucky, it is a really long article.
I would like to have a button at the very top as well, maybe in the header section. I prefer reading them on their respective website, instead of the rss feed viewer.
@Maehnenwolf even better, have the "open article" option available regardless of where you are in the post. I may decide to read it on the web page somewhere in the middle..
Maehnenwolf
the header would be the perfect place for it! you scan see in my gif, that the header stays there while scrolling.