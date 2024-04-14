last edited by

Hi,

is it possible to execute "delete browsing data" with a command-line ? (to add it in a script)

I haven't found anything on this subject in the forum.

if not possible, is it safe to delete files like "Cookies, Cookies-journal, History,History-journal, Web Data, Web Data-journal" in vivaldi/Default folder?

Thanls for your answer.

Regards

OS : Fedora 39

Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61