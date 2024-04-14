delete data browsing with CLI
Sniper2000
Hi,
is it possible to execute "delete browsing data" with a command-line ? (to add it in a script)
I haven't found anything on this subject in the forum.
if not possible, is it safe to delete files like "Cookies, Cookies-journal, History,History-journal, Web Data, Web Data-journal" in vivaldi/Default folder?
Thanls for your answer.
Regards
OS : Fedora 39
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61
mib2berlin
@Sniper2000
Hi, I am not aware of a command line switch for this.
If you delete these files Vivaldi create them at next start, result:
I don't check web data which include autofill and payment data but the file is created.
Cheers, mib
Sniper2000
@mib2berlin
OK, thank you for your reply