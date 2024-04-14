Using webmail after switching accounts
-
I've had a Vivaldi account for, if I recall, over a year now (can't remember). I had access to the webmail service but I don't want to use my old username anymore for personal reasons. However, I can't change my username and therefore I can't change my webmail handle, either. I decided to just create a new account (I assume I'm allowed to do so). So this is the new account, only a few minutes old. I don't have access to the webmail anymore, even though I'd like to use it without trying to build up activity/reputation again. Is there anything I can do to expedite my gaining access?
-
@roxwize said in Using webmail after switching accounts:
Is there anything I can do to expedite my gaining access?
Be extra-active in every aspect of your community presence. I've seen it take up to a month to gain access, and I've seen it take 3 days. It depends on how much you do of what (sync, blog, social.vivaldi.net, forums, contributing themes). There is not another way to do it.