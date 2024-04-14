Add 'move tab to X workspace' in Window Panel
I appreciate the customizability of the context menu in Vivaldi, but there isn't an option to add 'move tab to X workspace' in the Window Panel.
My goal is to multi select multiple tabs in the Window Panel and then move it to another Workspace.
This option is only available when I right click a tab on the tab bar.
Can I suggest this as a future feature?
Anyone who has this use case as well?
@Bludenbuz Request already exists: Moving to Workspace from Windows List.
vkleinschmidt
@Bludenbuz While the option is not in the Window Panel, you can select multiple tabs on the tab bar (or in tab stacks) and then move them all at once to another workspace, so most use cases for this operation are already covered.
@vkleinschmidt the issue occurs when you have >100 tabs for instance.
It is hard to select multiple tabs on the tab bar.
The Window Panel is the easier choice to select multiple tabs.
vkleinschmidt
@Bludenbuz Guess I don't see the problem as I'm using a vertical tab bar with accordion tab stacks, so I typically already have related tabs (which one might consider moving) close together. And yeah, I certainly have >100 tabs, that's why I'm using that setup. Couldn't manage with a horizontal tab bar anymore, that's why I moved to Vivaldi in the first place.
RadekPilich
+1
The fantastic advantage provided by the Windows panel is the filtering of tabs via the freetext field.