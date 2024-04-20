[RESOLVED] Webmail not working on iOS(?)
-
greybeard Ambassador
Webmail is only displaying messages from 2023 and earlier. Status page says Webmail is OK.
Anyone else having issues?
Using TestFlight version on 9th gen iPad.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Are you checking your emails on webmail.vivaldi.net in Vivaldi on iOS?
Is it possible that you have searched for something and chosen to display only messages that are older than a year? Or played with the sorting settings?
Also, do you see all your emails in Webmail on desktop?
-
greybeard Ambassador
@jane-n You got it right !!
I must have been playing with the Sort Settings and really messed them up.
Many Thanks for the tip.
Cheers