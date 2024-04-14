Hi all!

I like how easy is using the tab tiling feature. I have a question about rearranging the tabs.

For instance, if I have 3 tabs and I create a vertical tiling with tab 1 (on the left) and tab 2 (on the right), is there a way to switch tab 2 with tab 3, so that I end up with tab 1 (on the left) and tab 3 (on the right)?

It feels now i will have to create new tiling to do it

In a way, I guess what I want is like having 2 active tabs (in a vertical tile), that I can assign any open tab to

Thanks!