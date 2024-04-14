Share Menu not working
tsuliwaensis
The Share menu in Vivaldi (File -> Share) no longer works. Choosing any of the options does not result in anything happening. I do not recall when I first noticed this began, but it's been several months. Has anyone else experienced this issue?
@tsuliwaensis Yeah, unfortunately I have the same issue. It's doing nothing.
Edit:
I've reported a bug.
RobertOzankan
I am a new Vivaldi User for the past week and have been enjoying the program and noticed the exact same problem: None of the Share features work. Thankfully for saving to Pocket you can use the Extension but things like Share to Message, Share to Notes, etc. don't work so now what? I guess I should report the bug as well so hopefully the Support and Development team at Vivaldi can escalate this issues. It's a great program. Hate to leave Vivaldi over this issue. But not being able to use the Share Feature is a major oversight on their part if they don't resolve this in a timely manner.