I noticed it is not so hard to get around keyboard shortcut conflict prevention. I am not sure how I do it, it does not seem deterministic totally but I was easily able to reproduce it on a clean profile, see here:

With CTRL+SHIFT+D, this seems to be reproducible easily:

Run a clean profile of Vivaldi with vivaldi --profile-directory="Pokus" Click on "Let's go" Clock on the gear icon to open keyboard settings, go to keyboard section of the settings and assign CTRL+Shift+D to New Guest Window

Expected result: This is not allowed, as this is by default a taken shortcut

Actual result: The shortcut is allowed to be assigned.

Can people reproduce this?