It is possible to get around keyboard shortcut conflict prevention
-
I noticed it is not so hard to get around keyboard shortcut conflict prevention. I am not sure how I do it, it does not seem deterministic totally but I was easily able to reproduce it on a clean profile, see here:
With CTRL+SHIFT+D, this seems to be reproducible easily:
- Run a clean profile of Vivaldi with
vivaldi --profile-directory="Pokus"
- Click on "Let's go"
- Clock on the gear icon to open keyboard settings, go to keyboard section of the settings and assign CTRL+Shift+D to New Guest Window
Expected result: This is not allowed, as this is by default a taken shortcut
Actual result: The shortcut is allowed to be assigned.
Can people reproduce this?
- Run a clean profile of Vivaldi with
-
mib2berlin
@felagund
Hi and yes, tested in a clean but can add the shortcut even in a used profile of stable, snapshot and my internal build.
Maybe because open download panel have two shortcuts by default?
-
Indeed, I also found it on my regular profile. I just wanted to make sure it was not caused by any of my settings.
Reported as VB-105597
-
mib2berlin
@felagund
Confirmed.
Cheers, mib