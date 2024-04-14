Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I remember Opera had a per site settings option where you could pick a different font size for each site.
Does Vivaldi have this? I've looked around and could not find anything like it.
<i>"... Manners maketh man..."</i>
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.