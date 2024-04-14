Solved Can I install multiple versions of Vivaldi?
私は、Vivaldiのすべてのバージョンのexeがアーカイブとして公開されているのを見つけ、Vivaldi1.0を試してみたくなったのですが、Vivaldi6.6とVivaldi1.0は同時にインストールできるのでしょうか。私がVivaldiを使っている環境はWindows10です。64bitと32bit2つのパソコンで使っています。
I found the exe of all versions of Vivaldi published as an archive and wanted to try Vivaldi 1.0, but Vivaldi 6.6 and Vivaldi 1.0 can be installed at the same time Is it? The environment I use Vivaldi is Windows 10. I use it on two computers, one 64 bit and one 32 bit.
Modedit: Title translated. Please post English titles or use the Japanese forum
