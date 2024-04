As long as I don't actually touch the address bar, Vivaldi seems to work OK. I can load pages from bookmarks, click links, etc without issue. Works fine on a Pixel 6 Pro also with Android 15 beta but not the Pixel Tablet which might explain Caused by: java.lang.IllegalStateException: Telephony is null

Apparently I lack permissions to actually attach the log from adb logcat but the relevant bit is below.