Popup are automatically closed before Vivaldi exit confirmation
-
Steps to reproduce:
1- In Vivaldi's settings, make sure you have "Show Exit Confirmation Dialog" enabled.
2- Open a popup window. There are multiple ways to do this, e.g.
window.open('https://vivaldi.com', 'newwindow', 'width=640,height=480')
window.open('https://vivaldi.com', '_blank', 'popup')
3- From the Menu, click Exit.
Notice how the popup window is closed immediately, i.e. before confirming or canceling the action.
Vivaldi version 6.6.3271.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
@KyuzoR Yes, depedand child window is closed before parent window tab closes.
-
Bug report VB-105584