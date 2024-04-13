Issue

The keyboard shortcut for deleting an email message is hard-wired to the "Delete" button (Del), and is not customizable.

We can already assign a shortcut for the (much less needed) "Permanently Delete" action. There's no reason why we can't have one for "Delete Message (Move to Trash)" as well.

Note: these are different actions. In particular, moving to Trash can be un-done with Ctrl + Z. I always use it, since we all make mistakes.

Use case

Existing hard-coded shortcut poses an inconvenience, since I primarily use a mouse while reading (and deleting) emails. Now, I use my mouse with my right hand, and the Delete button is on the right side of the keyboard. I have to cross my hands to press it (the way the keyboard sits on my desk).

It would be great to assign the shortcut to something that suits my ergonomics better, e.g. "Ctrl + D".

Mock-up

The modification wouldn't require many changes to the UI.

TL;DR:

Add the ability to customize (set or add) the keyboard shortcut for Delete Message (Move to Trash) in the Mail window, just as we can do it for deleting a message permanently.