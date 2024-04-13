How to hide "tracking block" icon?
-
I just updated Vivaldi and now there's this shield icon on the right side of the address bar, which isn't helpful at all since I don't change that setting at all. I want that space back to show the url (I'm on a 5' screen). How can I get rid of that icon?
Otherwise do you know the version of Vivaldi which introduced that icon, so I can downgrade to the version prior to that?
-
@DavidBevi you can't hide the blocker icon, as far I know, but you might do a feature request.
Is there since some major versions, so you were on a quite old version.
-
@DavidBevi
Hi, this is the new address bar design since Vivaldi 6.6, you cant remove it. Maybe in the future.
I guess you use address bar at bottom, you can disable the home button, not sure if this is default enabled.
If you don't care about security there is the Archive
for older versions.
Cheers, mib
-
@DavidBevi
We have a feature request to change it back but it got only 1 user vote since January.
I use this thing once in a Month, better to remove/move it completely to the menu.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94245/bring-back-the-shield-to-its-original-position-left-android
-
@mib2berlin hey, before reading your reply I did a search for any feature request, with "hide tracker icon" "hide tracking icon" "hide shield icon" and found none, so I opened a feature request. What should I do now? I don't want to clutter the forum, should I close the feature request? (Which is also wrong, I did not remember the shield being in the left, so I assumed the icon was brand new)
Edit, I asked because I though you were a Mod, but it's the post you linked that has a reply from a Mod. Feel free to ignore my question. Any way thanks for linking said post!
-
@DavidBevi
I use a user page for searching feature requests, the forum search is ah tricky.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
I would not delete your request, you and me cant anyway, only flag in for a moderator.
I would not use "hide" the icon, hide where?
But I vote for it.
-
@DavidBevi keep the request. Your is for hiding the icon, the other one is to move back where it was.
-
@mib2berlin Cool thanks. I tried to use it immediately, but I still cannot find the post you linked, I've tried a bunch of queries. What was yours? (Also is it yellow text on black bg or is my browser misbehaving?)
For your question "Hide it where?", my answer is "Just hidden". Since there's a way to change tracking-blocking in settings there's no need to have the icon in another place, so "just hidden".
-
@DavidBevi
I search only for "shield".
The icon is to set tracker settings per page, not on/off globally.
This is in the settings anyway.
Anyway, I voted for it a it is.
Cheers, mib