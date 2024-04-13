mailto: and send mail Using Thunderbird
-
I'm a bit afraid to ask seeing all the time and effort that has gone into making the great integrated email facility in Vivaldi web browser...but, I would like, really really like to continue using Thunderbird for now (because of reasons).
How can I modify or set Vivaldi to address to Thunderbird any mailto: protocol (links on webpages) and the Send by Mail menu item (in every webpage's context menu, and probably for links, images, other objects)? I've scoured the massive settings dialogs and do not see any such mention. It's a pretty obvious feature -- I've been doing it since using Netscape Browser
(anyone here old enough to actually remember that browser?!) </bg>
Thanks!
-
@RyaminZ I think if you disable mailto links within vivaldi it will just route to your chosen mail app.
But you might want to disable mail completely if you don't use it
Unsure about "send by mail" command which is probably bound to vivaldi mail feature.
-
@Hadden89 said in mailto: and send mail Using Thunderbird:
@RyaminZ I think if you disable mailto links within vivaldi it will just route to your chosen mail app.
But you might want to disable mail completely if you don't use it
I think that mail has to be enabled to use the calendar and feeds facilities. The Feeds part looks promising to me (*for my interests, it looks really nice).
So does it become a balance or choice between using Thunderbird conveniently or trying out the Feeds?
Unsure about "send by mail" command which is probably bound to vivaldi mail feature.
The Send by Mail context menu item is great -- appearing on every webpage. Think this is just left-over code from Google Chrome browser? I was hoping for more privacy...I like the implementation of Workspaces, it seems better than on Chrome...maybe it's the exact same, not sure. Sometimes it's the little things, right?
..I didn't see the images you posted until I replied -- they were hidden by webpage's function. Now that I'm looking for them I see how to view -- that seems like a bit weird thing to do, haha. I'll try disabling mailto: links, per the image, thanks.
-
@RyaminZ yeah, sorry. I didn't say the screenshots were from searchbox in settings
(I use it a lot because is easier to find a specific setting in that way).
The "send by mail" command is not a chromium leftover but might be tied with vivaldi mail.
-
@Hadden89 I had already disabled letting V. handle mailto: links and so I went and found one on a webpage. You're right, it opened a composition window from Thunderbird. Oddly, the program was shut and only the one window opened -- I think that is tied to how the system or the client handles the request and V. has done its part. Thanks for the help.
-
@RyaminZ yes, is how mailto protocol works. It will open a composer window of the chosen system mail app.
If you use feeds/calendar also ignore the second screenshot
(disabling mail might hide the send by mail command)