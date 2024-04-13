@Hadden89 said in mailto: and send mail Using Thunderbird:

@RyaminZ I think if you disable mailto links within vivaldi it will just route to your chosen mail app. But you might want to disable mail completely if you don't use it

I think that mail has to be enabled to use the calendar and feeds facilities. The Feeds part looks promising to me (*for my interests, it looks really nice).

So does it become a balance or choice between using Thunderbird conveniently or trying out the Feeds?

Unsure about "send by mail" command which is probably bound to vivaldi mail feature.

The Send by Mail context menu item is great -- appearing on every webpage. Think this is just left-over code from Google Chrome browser? I was hoping for more privacy...I like the implementation of Workspaces, it seems better than on Chrome...maybe it's the exact same, not sure. Sometimes it's the little things, right?

..I didn't see the images you posted until I replied -- they were hidden by webpage's function. Now that I'm looking for them I see how to view -- that seems like a bit weird thing to do, haha. I'll try disabling mailto: links, per the image, thanks.