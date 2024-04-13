@mib2berlin

Thank you for your reply and your feedback.. You surmised correctly, I was referring to bookmarks. These are all related to YouTube bird/animal sites (under the auspices of Explore.org). They work fine and then after I go to a different Workspace and return, the previously successful workspace bookmarks can all become broken. If I open another bookmark, not part of the Workspace, it's a guess as to whether it will be broken or not.

I did find, in further testing, that if I select 'Open Guest Profile', the browser closes. When I launch it again, those bookmarks now work and are no longer broken but other ones can become so if I try open them . It's an odd work around but hopefully, whatever is going on will get magically fixed.