Valid URLs appear broken in Vivaldi but function in other browsers
I have 543 urls saved in 15 folders that worked fine. They are sync'd on 3 laptops. Many of the links appear broken (graphic of dead bird). and it loaded fine.
Copied supposedly broken link into Firefox and it works fine in Firefox. The same sync'd url works as well as the other laptop.
Closing and reopening Vivaldi on the one laptop Dell (XPS 15 9560 16GB RAM) recovers some links that were broken, and then some that were fine, are suddenly broken.
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 44e5da5a9aa5c707f3a6a779710221ccebcac676
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4239)
JavaScript V8 12.2.281.28
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
anita.johnson
Lest update (3271.61) seems to have broken things. "Eternal" loading of certain otherwise valid URL's in particular.
@GreyfaxGrimwald
Hi, I guess you meant bookmarks, I have about 300 and all I use daily work fine.
Do you have some example links to test?
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
lanternland
@mib2berlin
Thank you for your reply and your feedback.. You surmised correctly, I was referring to bookmarks. These are all related to YouTube bird/animal sites (under the auspices of Explore.org). They work fine and then after I go to a different Workspace and return, the previously successful workspace bookmarks can all become broken. If I open another bookmark, not part of the Workspace, it's a guess as to whether it will be broken or not.
I did find, in further testing, that if I select 'Open Guest Profile', the browser closes. When I launch it again, those bookmarks now work and are no longer broken but other ones can become so if I try open them . It's an odd work around but hopefully, whatever is going on will get magically fixed.
@GreyfaxGrimwald
If open the guest profile crash the browser something is really wrong.
Can you create a new test profile?
Profiles
I open some random streams, do you meant this?
@mib2berlin
It is that sort of thing but it is the YouTube bookmark versions of those sites.
Here is one Workspace:
And then this is what it looks like if I then select Open Guest Profile and relaunch the browser:
GreyfaxGrimwald
@mib2berlin
as soon as I elected to create a new 'testprofile' Vivaldi exited again and I had to relaunch. The new profile is there but it's empty so would take some time to repopulate with some of my bookmarks.
At this point it's more timely to just uninstall / re-install and re sync with the parent source.
This install must be fried. I just copied a bookmark url from my one session into the testprofile session and the testprofile browser session just flashes and fails to execute the bookmark.
@GreyfaxGrimwald
Hm, if you use sync you can get a working Vivaldi in a few minutes but not all is synced.
You can backup your profile folder if needed, open vivaldi://about to get the path where it is.
If you uninstall there is a checkbox to remove user data, enable this.
You loose all open tabs, workspaces some settings if you do so.