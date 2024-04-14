✌[Resolved] Improve links grabing for DragnDrop
Hi,
When we want to copy a webpage link into a Word document, we clic on the said link and move it into our document.
The problem is that to perform the link detachment, we have to move our mouse strait up or down in order to detach it. If we have a tiny mouse movement at an angle away from the 6-12 o'clock direction, Vivaldi considers it as a text selection request and then performs a text selection instead of a link detachment.
Can Vivaldi enlarge the mouse movement gesture for the grabbing detachment direction so it is easier to detach ? Like a 15°-30° left-right margin for this purpose ?
Best regards,
iBenny
@stargate I cannot reproduce the issue. As long as I get the pointing hand cursor, the link is dragged. The text is only selected if I click above or below the link, when the regular arrow cursor is displayed.
Some people are lucky !!! Good for you
Luck has nothing to do with it. There could be a number of other reasons: extensions, a dirty mouse, different OS, etc. Try the trouble-shooting steps.
Try the issue with the "Source" link under the video image here : https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=285370
I tried it again and... the issue is not systematic. Maybe I should postpone this issue.
Look at my video. The direction of drag changes the behaviour from drag to select. (Edited link to change video from Public to Unlisted)
@stargate if you can live with the restriction, you could also completely disable text selection from withing links:
vivaldi://settings/webpages/
Many thanks becm.
Your "video" is unreachable...
@stargate Please try again
Still unavailable...
I tried it today and it works... GREAT ! Providing you restart Vivaldi for it to work though...
Best regards,
iBenny