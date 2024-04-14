Hi,

When we want to copy a webpage link into a Word document, we clic on the said link and move it into our document.

The problem is that to perform the link detachment, we have to move our mouse strait up or down in order to detach it. If we have a tiny mouse movement at an angle away from the 6-12 o'clock direction, Vivaldi considers it as a text selection request and then performs a text selection instead of a link detachment.

Can Vivaldi enlarge the mouse movement gesture for the grabbing detachment direction so it is easier to detach ? Like a 15°-30° left-right margin for this purpose ?

Best regards,

iBenny