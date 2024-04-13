Bonjourr plugin works problematic
morpheusblack
I use the bonjourr plugin because it has the option to show different images each time I open a new tab and the site icons look nicer. However, in vivaldi, even though I have selected the option to open the start page on startup, I get a blank screen when I launch the browser. How can I fix this problem?
mib2berlin
@morpheusblack
Hi, not all Chrome extensions work in Vivaldi, specially if they touch the Vivaldi UI, tabs, bookmarks and so forth.
Search for extensions in the settings search field, there is a tab setting:
At least it should work for a new tab.
Cheers, mib
morpheusblack
@mib2berlin When I go to vivaldi://newtab/ with the browser open, the plugin's new tab page opens, but when I ask it to open on startup, it doesn't open and shows a blank page. Is there really no way around this?
mib2berlin
@morpheusblack
I fear not but maybe other user have an idea.