✌[Resolved] NoSquint Plus don't apply the global settings today in Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61
Hi,
Since today (or yesterday ?) NoSquint Plus don't underscore my visited links in red as set in the global settings.
This morning I had a Windows 10 update and don't know if there is a relation with the issue but... I doubt it.
Somebody have any idea ?
Yours truly,
iBenny
@stargate Hi - do you have a link to this extension? There's no such extension on the Chrome Store.
@stargate There's no working link to the extension in that article from 2016.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/nosquint-plus/jidjekdcooppfeggehblbigabhaihkgj
=> Gives error 404 - removed from store.
Indeed you're right ! Looks it have been waved for chrome ! I installed it years ago before it seams it was cancelled for chrome but, since it does not work since my last Vivaldi update yesterday (forgot to tell), I assume that Vivaldi have some kind of responsibility in the deed...
@stargate Hard to say. Does it work in other browsers?
I was able to find a download here:
https://www.crx4chrome.com/crx/40251/
Downloading extensions from untrusted sources like this is not a good idea, but I installed it and tested in Vivaldi 6.6 Stable, seems to work ok.
It doesn't actually underline in red, it changes visited links to the chosen colour with an underline.
@Pathduck said in NoSquint Plus don't apply the global settings today in Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61:
It doesn't actually underline in red, it changes visited links to the chosen colour with an underline.
It's all the same for me !
Still working in Firefox !
@Pathduck said in NoSquint Plus don't apply the global settings today in Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61:
Downloading extensions from untrusted sources like this is not a good idea, but I installed it and tested in Vivaldi 6.6 Stable, seems to work ok.
WHAT ? Hmmm ! Why not for me ? You have you configured it as for the site. Try to cancel it and do it by "global settings" ?
@stargate I just tried it for the site
vivaldi.net.
According to the manifest, it's version 61 of Nosquint Plus.
Try to either download from Crx4Chrome site or:
https://0x0.st/X-p9.zip/NoSquint-Plus.zip
Then load as unpacked from Extensions manager in Developer Mode after unzipping. Might need to disable your existing one first.
Will do ! I'll uninstall the current one and reinstall it as per your instructions. Will come back...
@stargate Try that
Still working in Firefox !
That's pretty much irrelevant.
From the look of things, the developer abandoned the Chrome extension, probably too much work supporting both. So the Chrome one is outdated and will likely fail completely at any point anyway...
I did what you said and... it works !!!
The only thing that does not work for me is the font color change for some websites but since I checked "Always underline links", the visited links are underlined with the selected color. The font color change don't work in specific websites anyway but, the underscore do !
Let's consider this issue resolved !
Many thanks,
iBenny