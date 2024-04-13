Hi all,

when I setup a new mail account (gmx.net; IMAP) in Vivaldi, I can enter two passwords, one for incoming and one for outgoing mails.

Once I change my password for the mail account, I am not able to change it in Vivaldi under "E-Mail / E-Mail Setting". I can only change it if I click on the error message in the status bar.

This works for the incoming mail settings. But I haven't found a option where I can change the password for outgoing mails. The only way was to delete the account from Vivaldi and add it again.

Did I miss an option somewhere in the settings?