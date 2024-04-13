Password change for mail accounts not possible
Hi all,
when I setup a new mail account (gmx.net; IMAP) in Vivaldi, I can enter two passwords, one for incoming and one for outgoing mails.
Once I change my password for the mail account, I am not able to change it in Vivaldi under "E-Mail / E-Mail Setting". I can only change it if I click on the error message in the status bar.
This works for the incoming mail settings. But I haven't found a option where I can change the password for outgoing mails. The only way was to delete the account from Vivaldi and add it again.
Did I miss an option somewhere in the settings?
mib2berlin
@andiii98
Hi and no, you don't miss anything, this is a bug.
[Mail][Settings] Deleted mail password could not be added again (VB-104723)
This is fixed in the latest Snapshot (Beta Build) and I hope we get this quickly in an update of the stable build.
If you use IMAP remove and add the account again "fix" this, depends one the amount of mails it can take a while to fetch them again.
You can leave the mails stored if you remove an account but I don't test this.
Cheers, mib
Thanks a lot for your reply. Would be great to get this fixed soon
I left the mails stored on my harddisk but it still took a while to add the account again. As long as I don't lose any emails, this doesn't matter.