Mailabruf auf 2. PC geht nicht mehr
vivaemmmhaa
Ich benutze Vivaldi wegen des eingebauten Mailclients.
Und, daß sich Vivaldi auf anderen Windows-Rechnern durch einfaches Kopieren des Vivaldi-Ordners,
standalone-Installation, aktuell und voll funktionierend halten läßt.
Z. B. einem Backup-PC.
Dazu wechsele ich monatlich zwischen 2 PCs, seit ca. 18 Monaten.
Die einzige Zusatztätigkeit ist die immer wieder neue Eingabe der Passworte für die Mailkonten, pop3.
Nun, Anfang April 2024, werden die Passworte nicht mehr angenommen..
Die gewöhnlich auf die Eingabe folgende Erscheinen grüner Häkchen an den Anmeldedaten kommen nicht,
auch nicht der Wechsel von "Wird überprüft..." in "Überprüft" im Feld ganz unten.
In der Konsole erscheinen Meldungen wie "Passwort Maileingangsserver fehlt" und "Mail nicht richtig konfiguriert".
Die Passworte sind in ihren Feldern, was durch die üblichen Pünktchen angezeigt wird.
Ich weiß nicht, ob dieser neue Zustand gewollt ist oder nicht und ich verstehe den Sinn dahinter nicht.
Hinweise zur Verschlüsselung der Anmeldedaten mit dem jeweiligen Windows greifen für mich nicht, es ging ja 18 Monate lang.
Ich kann auf dem 2. PC meine Mailkonten neu einrichten, sehe dann die alten Mails nicht mehr, obwohl ich das Löschen nicht angehakt habe.
Wozu gibt es die Standalone-Möglichkeit?
Mailbird und Thunderbird bieten das einfache Backup der Mails und Einstellungen per einfachem Ordnerkopieren.
Auch, um sie auf anderen PCs nahtlos weiter benutzen zu können.
Ich bitte um Behebung des Fehlers bzw. Wiederherstellung des alten Zustandes.
Viele Grüße
Micha
Meine aktuelle Vivaldi-Version ist:
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Überarbeitung 44e5da5a9aa5c707f3a6a779710221ccebcac676
Betriebssystem Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3447)
JavaScript V8 12.2.281.28
User-Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Befehlszeile "C:\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --vivaldi-standalone --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Ausführbarer Pfad C:\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profilpfad C:\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Aktive Variationen 5e3a236d-4113a79e
mib2berlin
@vivaemmmhaa
Hallo, bitte im Internationalen forum nur Englisch verwenden.
Ich hänge eine Übersetzung an:
I use Vivaldi because of the built-in mail client.
And that Vivaldi is on other Windows computers by simply copying the Vivaldi folder,
standalone installation, current and fully functional.
For example, a backup PC.
To do this, I switch between 2 PCs per month, since approx. 18 months.
The only additional activity is the always new entry of the passwords for the mail accounts, pop3.
Well, in early April 2024, the passwords will no longer be accepted..
The green check marks on the login data that usually follow the input do not come,
also not the change from "Will be checked ..." to "Checked" in the field at the bottom.
Messages such as "Password inbox server is missing" and "Mail not configured correctly" appear in the console".
The passwords are in their fields, which is indicated by the usual dots.
I don't know if this new state is wanted or not and I don't understand the meaning behind it.
Notes on encrypting the login data with the respective Windows do not work for me, it went for 18 months.
I can on the 2nd. PC to set up my mail accounts again, then no longer see the old emails, although I did not check the deletion.
Standalone ist nicht Portable, das kopieren von Profilen wird nicht unterstützt.
Es gibt einen Bug, geänderte Mail Passwörter können nicht gepeichert werden:
[Mail][Settings] Deleted mail password could not be added again (VB-104723)
Ich nehme an das die Probleme aus dem kopieren des Profiles und des Bug's besteht.
Der Bug ist im letzten Snapshot (Beta Build) bereits behoben, das sollte in einem der nächsten updates im Stable Build landen.
Standalone is not portable, copying profiles is not supported.
There is a bug, changed mail passwords cannot be saved:
[Mail] [Settings] Delete mail password could not be added again (VB-104723)
I assume that the problems consist of copying the profile and the bug.
The bug has already been fixed in the last snapshot (beta build), which should end up in one of the next updates in the stable build.
Cheers, mib
@vivaemmmhaa I can't answer your question directly, but I would like to make two suggestions:
- if you use POP3, you could set it so that the messages are only deleted locally, but not on the server. This prevents mails from being lost.
- by default, this works with IMAP. It is designed for accessing mails from several PCs and is easy to set up and change.
@mib2berlin Wouldn't it be easier to move this thread to German subforum?
@vivaemmmhaa the password handling for mail accounts in
stableseems to be glitchy for some use cases at the moment.
You could try the
snapshotto see if this may also be the cause of your issue.
mib2berlin
@Dancer18
Hi, if the user don't speak English and/or not want to use a translator, yes.
I guess we wait a bit.
Cheers, mib
vivaemmmhaa
@mib2berlin Sorry, it wasn't clear to me being in the international forum.
Thanks for the information.
It also seems possible to me that my problem has something to do with
saving changed passwords, because that's exactly what I do.
I am pleased that work is being done on this and a solution will be available soon.
I'm not familiar with Snapshot and would rather wait for the next updates.
Where could I view the changelogs?
OK, I found the snapshots.
mib2berlin
@vivaemmmhaa
Hi, don't install the snapshot over your stable install, use the Standalone installation.
You can check the change logs for VB-104723 in the block:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/
Cheers, mib