I use Vivaldi because of the built-in mail client.

And that Vivaldi is on other Windows computers by simply copying the Vivaldi folder,

standalone installation, current and fully functional.

For example, a backup PC.

To do this, I switch between 2 PCs per month, since approx. 18 months.

The only additional activity is the always new entry of the passwords for the mail accounts, pop3.

Well, in early April 2024, the passwords will no longer be accepted..

The green check marks on the login data that usually follow the input do not come,

also not the change from "Will be checked ..." to "Checked" in the field at the bottom.

Messages such as "Password inbox server is missing" and "Mail not configured correctly" appear in the console".

The passwords are in their fields, which is indicated by the usual dots.

I don't know if this new state is wanted or not and I don't understand the meaning behind it.

Notes on encrypting the login data with the respective Windows do not work for me, it went for 18 months.

I can on the 2nd. PC to set up my mail accounts again, then no longer see the old emails, although I did not check the deletion.

Standalone ist nicht Portable, das kopieren von Profilen wird nicht unterstützt.

Es gibt einen Bug, geänderte Mail Passwörter können nicht gepeichert werden:

[Mail][Settings] Deleted mail password could not be added again (VB-104723)

Ich nehme an das die Probleme aus dem kopieren des Profiles und des Bug's besteht.

Der Bug ist im letzten Snapshot (Beta Build) bereits behoben, das sollte in einem der nächsten updates im Stable Build landen.

Standalone is not portable, copying profiles is not supported.

There is a bug, changed mail passwords cannot be saved:

[Mail] [Settings] Delete mail password could not be added again (VB-104723)

I assume that the problems consist of copying the profile and the bug.

The bug has already been fixed in the last snapshot (beta build), which should end up in one of the next updates in the stable build.

Cheers, mib