Customizable Default Zoom Setting for Each Website
rajendrankundu
I like to use Notion and some other websites with 110% zoom. But it is troublesome to zoom in each time when I open Notion or those websites. So, it would really be helpful if you include one of the two features given below:
A feature to set default zoom for each website separately.
A feature to select if the user wants to open all the websites with default zoom or with the last zoom in or out selected. You may save the last zoom in or out as cookies for each website.
@rajendrankundu This already exists. Settings, Webpages, and disable:Use Tab Zoom
ShalokShalom
I second this.
Youtube has a new layout, that comes with two rows of suggested videos on my device.
I like to increase that to three, by choosing a zoom level of 80%.
I cannot do this with the existing setting.
As this only excludes specific sites, and I need a whitelist on the other hand.
Please tell me, if I am wrong.
@ShalokShalom If you disable Use Tab Zoom, you can use 80% on YouTube, while your default webpage zoom remains at 100% (or whatever suits your eyesight and your device).
On my 1920x1080 landscape monitor I can fit five columns of suggested videos and one column of comments at 90% or four columns at 100%.
On my 1200x1600 portrait monitor I can fit three columns at 80% but only two at 100%
mib2berlin
@ShalokShalom
Hi, I use 90% on YT to get 5 columns, and Vivaldi open all YT pages with 90%, if you follow @Pesala setting example.
ShalokShalom
Thanks a lot. It did not work as I tried it the first time, but it does now. Last question:
Where do I find the file, that stores the info about which website has which zoom level set?
So if I like to backup "Youtube has 80% set" and "110% is the default"
Is this already covered by this?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/14642/how-to-manually-backup-restore-transfer-your-profile-to-another-device/2
Thanks
@ShalokShalom Maybe this is what you want?
Zoom Levels: chrome://settings/content/zoomLevels
See
chrome://settings/content/zoomLevels
There is no way to save the settings from there, as far as I know, but backing up the entire profile should do it.
You could take a screenshot of the zoom settings.
ShalokShalom
@Pesala Well, I assume these settings are part of the profile, then.
They have to be stored somewhere.
Thanks a lot